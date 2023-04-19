Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson was released from the hospital Wednesday, nearly two weeks after his car was hit by an impaired driver on April 12. Jefferson underwent several surgeries during his time in the hospital, according to an ESPN report citing Jefferson's agent.

While he won't play football this season, doctors believe that Jefferson should be able to resume his career in 2024.

"Michael would not have made it this far without him being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances," Jefferson's attorney, Brad Sohn, said in a statement. "He still has optimism that -- even has he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation -- he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and football player.

"Finally, we'd also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that, in today's age of Uber and Lyft, there is absolutely no reason to drive impaired."

Jefferson measured at 6-foot-4, 199 pounds with a 4.56 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine. His athletic testing plus a senior year in which he recorded 810 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns on 51 catches positioned him as a potential Day 3 draft selection. Jefferson scored 29 total touchdowns in his college career.

Now, it appears that Jefferson may have to latch on to an NFL team as undrafted free agent given the severity of his injuries.