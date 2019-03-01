Eagles announce three-year contract extension for edge rusher Brandon Graham
The Eagles are keeping Graham in town through 2021
One of the best available edge rushers has been locked up before he even hit the market. The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they've signed Brandon Graham to a three-year contract extension, which will keep him in Philadelphia through 2021.
As we wrote last month, Graham is an extremely valuable piece of the Eagles' defense, which counts the defensive line as its greatest strength. Graham also famously sacked and stripped Tom Brady to clinch the Eagles' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Graham is one of the most consistently and quietly effective defenders in football, and he's an incredibly valuable piece of the Philadelphia defense. He's stated an intention to "figure it out" with the Eagles and noted that he's not going to be silly in his contract talks. Him returning to the fold makes all the sense in the world ...
According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Graham's deal is worth between $12 million and $14 million per year, while Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio pegs it right in the middle at $13 million per year.
According to Spotrac, that would make him the seventh or eighth highest-paid defensive end in football, which sounds about right for a player of Graham's caliber. The Eagles will have to make some cap-clearing moves prior to the start of free agency in order to sign Graham to this deal and fill out their roster, but they have done an excellent job managing their cap over the years, so they should be able to figure things out just fine.
