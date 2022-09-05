Anthony Harris returned to the Eagles one day after his release during final roster cuts, but the veteran safety won't be spending the 2022 season with the team after all. With less than a week until Philadelphia's regular-season opener, he and the Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways, terminating his practice squad contract Monday, according to ESPN.

Harris, 30, was "seeking more flexibility to join another active roster," per Adam Schefter. Any team could've signed him to their 53-man roster by claiming him off the practice squad, which he joined Aug. 31. By leaving the Eagles' scout team, however, he technically has the freedom to choose his next destination as a free agent.

The former Vikings standout was set to enter his second year in Philly, where he started 14 games in 2021. Harris re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year contract this spring but became expendable when the team acquired Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the Saints ahead of final cuts.

Harris had his best seasons at the back end of Minnesota's secondary from 2015-2020, specifically his final two years there. He led the NFL with six interceptions in 2019, his first season as a full-time starter.