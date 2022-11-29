The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 10-1 with their 40-33 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but they did suffer a loss in the win. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with what was described as a rib injury at the time, but further testing showed something else.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Week 12, and is out indefinitely, per NFL Media. This is reportedly a non-surgical injury, and testing is ongoing. However, he is expected back at some point this season.

In 11 games played for the Eagles this season, Gardner-Johnson has recorded 60 combined tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed and a league-leading six interceptions. He has been very much worth the fifth- and sixth-round picks the Eagles sent the New Orleans Saints back in August for his services. The Florida product has made himself some money with his play this year, as Gardner-Johnson is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Philly's No. 2-ranked defense won't be the same without Gardner-Johnson roaming the secondary, but his replacement is an intriguing player. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship picked off Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night despite playing just two defensive snaps on the year coming into Week 12. He recorded six combined tackles as well.