Days after word surfaced of long-term contract talks, DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles have reached a new deal, the team announced Monday, agreeing to an extension running through the 2028 season.

As part of the deal, the Eagles have exercised Smith's fifth-year option for the 2025 season, tying him to Philadelphia for the next five years in total. Smith's three-year extension is worth $75 million, according to NFL Media, or $25 million per year.

That's the same per-year total that Smith's fellow star wideout, A.J. Brown, got when he joined Philly via trade in 2022. It makes the 2021 first-round draft pick the fourth-highest-paid receiver in the game, alongside Brown. Smith's extension also includes $51 million guaranteed, per NFL Media.

While Brown is the bigger name in the Eagles' pass-catching corps, Smith has been one of the game's most consistent starters since arriving in 2021. The former No. 10 overall pick out of Alabama led the team with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, then approached 1,200 yards as a second-year veteran, helping lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. He eclipsed 1,000 yards once more in 2023, matching a career high with seven scores.

Smith is due $6.4 million in 2024, the final year of his rookie deal. The fifth-year option, meanwhile, pays out an estimated $15.5 million in 2025, per Over the Cap. He is just the latest in a growing list of ascending Eagles players to warrant new deals this offseason, after starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson.