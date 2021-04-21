The fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative put forth by the Eagles was tabled before the NFL owners vote, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Eagles' proposal was one of several possible rule changes league owners discussed on Wednesday. The proposal would give teams the option of either kicking off or the opportunity to convert a fourth-and-15 on their own 25-yard-line after a score. If the team with the ball fails to covert, the defensive team would take over at the dead-ball spot at their opponent's end of the field. For any new rule to pass, it must receiver 75% (or 24 votes) from league owners.

While they still support their proposal, the Eagles are hoping that the league approves another proposal that would possibly lead to more successful onside kicks, per Schefter. This proposal would limit the amount of players a return team can have in the "setup zone," which is the area between 10 and 25 yards from the spot of the kickoff. This would likely increase the odds of the kicking team being able to recover onside kicks.

Whether or not the above proposition is approved for 2021 will likely determine if the Eagles' proposal will again be on the table in 2022. If the onside kick proposal is agreed upon and proves to be an effective resolution, it's highly likely that the Eagles' proposition will not be voted on in the foreseeable future. Onside kicks have become harder to execute since the league eliminated running starts in order to improve player safety.

Other proposed rule changes that were reportedly on the table include eliminating overtime during the preseason, loss of down for an illegal pass, and expanding jersey numbers for certain positions. There are various proposals to further alter regular-season overtime. One overtime proposal includes the overtime period lasting half of the time of a regular quarter, with whoever has the most points at the end of the period being awarded the victory. If both teams remain tied, the game would go into the books as a tie.

Another proposal, courtesy of the Bills, is to prohibit head coach and coordinator interviews until the conclusion of conference title games. Furthermore, those positions would not be able to be filled until the completion of Super Bowl LVI.

One proposal that is expected to be approved is the Chiefs' jersey number proposal, a proposal that will undoubtedly lead to several prominent number changes before the start of the 2021 season.