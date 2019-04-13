Eagles' Jalen Mills cited for fighting Washington Wizards' Devin Robinson in D.C.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were detained early Saturday morning after fighting outside a Washington, D.C., nightclub, according to area reports.

The Washington Post's Candace Buckner first reported Saturday that the two athletes had a "verbal altercation that escalated into a fight on the sidewalk near the Opera Ultra Lounge at 2:56 a.m." Since then, both the Eagles and Wizards have acknowledged Mills' and Robinson's involvement in the incident, saying they are "aware of the situation."

D.C. police told Buckner that Robinson, a 24-year-old small forward on a two-way contract with the G League's Capital City Go-Go, was initially transported to nearby Sibley Hospital for treatment of injuries, then "taken to the department's 2nd District station, where Mills was also detained." According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, Mills has since paid a $35 fine, with both players apparently warranting charges of disorderly affray.

The Eagles said in their statement they "are continuing to gather more information" on the incident, while the Wizards have seemingly taken a firmer approach regarding Robinson, announcing they "will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season."

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the players' fight may have "arose over Robinson feeling that Mills shouldn't be in D.C. since he doesn't play for a Washington team."

Mills, a starting cornerback for the Eagles since 2016, shared a Philadelphia connection with Robinson not long ago. The Wizards prospect spent part of the 2017-18 season assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats, an affiliate of the 76ers.