Eagles' Jenkins says he will raise his fist all season for reform, not protest

Weeks after teammate Chris Long declared support for his demonstration during the national anthem, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said Wednesday that he will be raising his fist before every one of his team's games in the 2017 season, not for protest but "for racial equality and a much-needed reform to our criminal justice system."

"This is not about protest," Jenkins said via Twitter, where he shared a video of himself and retired NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin explaining certain players' decision to demonstrate. "This is about reform."

In our own words. This is not about protest. This is about reform. #PlayersCoalitionpic.twitter.com/c8jLkqPD7T — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 6, 2017

Jenkins and Boldin, who met with members of Congress in March, say in the video they are after everything from "police accountability" and "Clean Slate legislation" to "playing against policies and practices that reinforce the cycle of poverty in communities that need the most help."

Jenkins, a Pro Bowler with the Eagles, began raising his first during the national anthem in Week 2 of the 2016 season, when ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem to protest social injustice. Since then, he's been intermittently joined by teammates like Long, who put a hand on Jenkins' back as the safety lifted his fist in the preseason, and defensive end Steven Means. Dozens of other players around the league, including a collection of more than 10 Cleveland Browns, have also demonstrated during the anthem.