Jonathan Gannon has been a hot target in the head coaching cycle for the last two years, reportedly drawing interest from the Broncos and Cardinals while landing repeat interviews with the Texans. But the Eagles defensive coordinator isn't going anywhere for at least another year, telling Philadelphia's Fox 29 after Sunday's NFC title win that he's set to return to the team in 2023.

"Nahhh," Gannon said with a smile when informed Sunday's win might be his last while coaching for the home team at Lincoln Financial Field. "No, Philly's keeping me. Good, bad or indifferent, I'm staying here."

His remarks came just hours after NFL Media reported that the Broncos could zero in on Gannon as a second-wave candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and a year after Gannon was reportedly a finalist for Houston's opening. This time around, the Texans are expected to pursue 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, the former Texans linebacker, as their top target, per ESPN. Ryans, of course, matched up against Gannon in Sunday's game, and now that his 49ers are eliminated, he is free to be interviewed and/or hired.

Gannon, meanwhile, will move on to the Super Bowl in just his second season running the Eagles defense. One of coach Nick Sirianni's top original hires upon his arrival in 2021, Gannon oversaw the NFL's No. 18-ranked "D" in terms of average points surrendered per game last year. This season, with improved personnel at every level, he guided the league's top-ranked pass defense, and oversaw a team record for total sacks. In two postseason games this year, his unit has allowed a combined 14 points en route to a Super Bowl LVII appearance.