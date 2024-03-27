The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed a splashy offseason, welcoming big names like Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the 2024 roster. Immediately following April's draft, however, the front office will be without one of its top assistants, as executive Jake Rosenberg is set to depart the team, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rosenberg, 48, officially serves as the Eagles' vice president of football administration. He is a longtime friend and aide of GM Howie Roseman, and he's quietly been Roseman's "chief strategist in player signings and acquisitions for years," per Jeff McLane, lending a hand in salary cap management, contract negotiations and compliance with the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

The reason for Rosenberg's exit? He desires an opportunity to eventually become a GM on his own.

"I feel a certain way about myself and what I've learned," Rosenberg told the Inquirer, "and I feel like I don't hesitate to tell people I work for the best general manager in the NFL as far as having every skill necessary to be successful in that job. ... Howie and I have been super communicative about this, and I never in a million years would want to leave in a bad way, burn any bridges, or undo any of the positive goodwill that I think I've created in my time here. I've seen team-building, I've seen turnarounds, I've seen just about every single thing that would be asked of somebody to do in terms of running a team. And Howie makes all the decisions and is the decision-maker, but I would love an opportunity to continue to grow, to see if I could execute in my own way."

Roseman and the Eagles have a recent history of developing future GMs. Current personnel chiefs around the NFL who previously worked alongside or under Roseman include the Cleveland Browns' Andrew Berry, the Kansas City Chiefs' Brett Veach and the New York Jets' Joe Douglas. Assistant GMs or personnel executives to come from Philadelphia include the Chicago Bears' Ian Cunningham, the Browns' Catherine Raîche and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Andy Weidl.