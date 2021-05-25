Jalen Reagor's rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles didn't go as expected, for him or the franchise. The Eagles are making sure to get the most out of their first-round investment in year two with the organization, moving Reagor to a slot at wide receiver where he should immensely benefit from Week 1 onward.

Reagor revealed at Eagles minicamp he'll be playing primarily the slot in 2021, a much different approach than what the prior coaching staff had for him in his rookie season. Thanks to the addition of DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia doesn't have to play Reagor on the outside -- which is where he lined up the majority of his rookie campaign.

"I think it's just going to make the whole team better," Reagor said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "But every receiver being interchangeable. ... You are going to see a whole lot of improvement. That's all I can say."

Not only will Reagor in the slot and Smith on the outside improve the wide receiver position, but the Eagles will have an open competition for the other wide receiver slot between J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Travis Fulgham, Quez Watkins, and John Hightower.

Reagor finished with 31 catches for 396 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season. He also returned four punts for 94 yards and a touchdown, which included a 73-yard punt return for a score in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers -- the longest punt return for a touchdown by a rookie since Damaris Johnson had a 98-yard return in 2012.

Either way the Eagles are getting their two best wide receivers on the field as Reagor is determined to improve upon a rookie year that was less than ideal.

"I know what I have to be better at. That's why I attacked this offseason," Reagor said. "Let's see if those people have the same energy after this season."