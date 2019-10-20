Eagles reportedly made a big offer for Jalen Ramsey, but declined to match what Rams put on table

The Philadelphia Eagles faced plenty of criticism for failing to land Jalen Ramsey, having an opportunity to match the Los Angeles Rams offer for the All-Pro cornerback. Per a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles offered a first and a second-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey and thought they had a chance to land him. The Rams, though, offered first-round picks in both 2020 and 2021 plus a 2021 fourth-round pick for Ramsey, and the Eagles weren't willing to offer that much.

Philadelphia is banking on its own players getting healthy at cornerback to boost its secondary. The Eagles activated Jalen Mills from the PUP list Saturday and he's reportedly expected to start Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Ronald Darby has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury, but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Darby has been a limited participant in practice throughout the week. Cre'von LeBlanc, who has been out since August with a LisFranc sprain, is expected to be back in November. Avonte Maddox has been out since Week 4 with a concussion and neck sprain, is also close to returning.

Once Mills and Darby return, both are expected to start ... similar to the 2017 Super Bowl run.

"I think you still would rotate," said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. "It just depends on probably how both of those guys feel with coming off their injury and just kind of working themselves back into game shape, I guess. But I would anticipate that both of them would get a lot more time moving forward."

Philadelphia has four picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, six in the first four and 10 total. The Eagles had just 10 draft picks in the last two years, so having those draft picks is critical for a franchise that is paying quarterback Carson Wentz $32 million a year and flirting with the salary cap floor.

Philadelphia was willing to pay for Ramsey, just not at the price Los Angeles paid for him.