The last time Dallas Goedert suited up for the Eagles, it was against the Cowboys. A month later, Philadelphia's star tight end is expected to return for the Eagles' rematch with Dallas on Sunday night, marking the end of a three-game absence due to injury.

"This is a big game," Goedert told reporters Wednesday. "It's really fun going down to Dallas every year and playing in a fun environment like that. So I'm really excited to get back. Dallas in Dallas has a ring to it. So I'm really glad that I'm able to go and put everything else to bed and get out there and play football again."

Goedert has been sidelined since Week 9, when he caught three passes for 50 yards in a 28-23 victory over the Cowboys before exiting with a fractured forearm. Without him in the lineup, the Eagles went 2-1 against the Bills, Chiefs and 49ers but sorely lacked production from the tight end spot, where backup Jack Stoll is primarily deployed as a blocker.

The Eagles have also been linked to Zach Ertz, Goedert's predecessor who spent more than eight seasons in Philly, after the former Pro Bowler was granted his release by the Cardinals ahead of Week 13. It's unclear if Goedert's anticipated return would affect a potential reunion; Goedert has commanded a sizable role when healthy, logging 38 catches for 410 yards -- third on the team behind wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith -- before going down this year.