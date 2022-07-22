'Tis the season for debuting alternate helmets. The latest team set to sport a new look during the 2022 season is the Philadelphia Eagles, who unveiled an alternative black helmet on Friday. Of course, the helmet still dons the classic wings across the side and merely swaps the "midnight green" for a glossy black look. The specific games Philly will wear these new helmets will be announced at a later date.

"It's something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform," Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith said of the new helmets, via the official team website.

This is the first alternative helmet for the Eagles since 2010. This move -- and similar ones around the league -- comes after the NFL dissolved its "one shell rule." That mandate forced clubs -- in the spirit of player safety -- to wear one helmet throughout the year, eliminating the possibility for some teams to utilize their throwbacks, including the Eagles.

Earlier this offseason, Philadelphia announced that they will be reintroducing their "Kelly green" uniforms in 2023, which includes the Kelly green alternate helmet and matching jersey.

Meanwhile, the black look isn't foreign to Lincoln Financial Field as the team has swapped out their midnight green digs for black jerseys and pants dating back to 2003. Just last year, the club wore that getup and were undefeated while also beating their opponents (Giants and Saints) by double digits. Will these helmets bring that same stroke of luck? We'll soon find out.