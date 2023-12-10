The Philadelphia Eagles will try to bounce back from their worst performance of the season when they face the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. Last week, Philadelphia was blown out by the 49ers, 42-19, which ended a five-game winning streak. The Eagles (10-2) remain atop the NFC East standings, one game ahead of Dallas (9-3). Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter Sunday Night Football on a roll, having won their last four games by an average of 24.0 points. The winner of Sunday's game will be the leader in the NFC East and in prime position in the NFL playoff picture.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before you make any Cowboys vs. Eagles picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and 31-12 straight up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Eagles and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Eagles vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -3

Eagles vs. Cowboys over/under: 51.5 points

Eagles vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -180, Philadelphia +152

DAL: Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense (32.3 points per game)

PHI: WR A.J. Brown ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards (1,164)

Eagles vs. Cowboys picks: See picks here

Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing at an MVP level recently. Since the loss to the 49ers in Week 5, Prescott leads all quarterbacks in passing yards (2,173), passing touchdowns (21) and passer rating (121.5). Dallas is 6-1 over that time.

In addition, the Cowboys have been dominant at home, winning 14 straight games at AT&T Stadium. Dallas also is a perfect 6-0 at home this season, outscoring opponents by 25.2 points a game. The home winning streak is the second longest in franchise history, behind only an 18-game winning streak spanning the 1979, 1980 and 1981 seasons. See which team to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

A.J. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league this season. Since Week 3, the fifth-year wideout from Ole Miss has 1,056 receiving yards, which ranks second over that time behind only Tyreek Hill. Brown also has seven receiving touchdowns over that time, which is tied for fourth in the league.

In addition, Philadelphia enters the game knowing that it already has beaten Dallas this season. In Week 9, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, and the defense thwarted a late Cowboys comeback attempt in a 28-23 victory in Philadelphia. The Eagles limited Dallas to 73 rushing yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 50 total points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Eagles spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 176-128 roll on NFL picks, and find out.