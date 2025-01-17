The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in the playoffs for the fourth time, and the first time since the 2002 NFC Championship game. The Rams emerged victorious in that contest, back when they were "The Greatest Show on Turf" and in St. Louis -- heavy favorites over the Eagles.

This time, the Eagles seem to have the edge in many aspects of this divisional round matchup. Philadelphia and Los Angeles are two of the hottest teams in the NFC, with the Eagles winning 13 of their last 14 and the Rams winning 10 of their last 13 (both since their bye weeks).

Previewing this NFC divisional round game, here's the team that has the advantage at each position:

Quarterback: Rams

The matchup between Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts is close, but a slight edge goes to Stafford. Both quarterbacks have not turned the football over as of late, with Stafford having just one interception over his last seven games and Hurts throwing just one interceptions over his last 12 games played.

Stafford has the third-highest passer rating in the postseason (103.0) and the fourth-highest pass yards per game (296.2) amongst quarterbacks with 200+ attempts. He also has a Super Bowl title and a 5-1 postseason record with the Rams. Based on experience and pedigree, the edge goes to Stafford -- but it's close.

Running back: Eagles

Both running backs are excellent players, as Saquon Barkley finished with 2,005 rushing yards (first in NFL) and Williams had 1,299 (seventh). Barkley gets the edge here because of his historic season, as he averaged 5.8 yards per carry and had 13 touchdowns.

Williams averaged 4.1 yards per carry and had 14 touchdowns. He has 32 touchdowns over the last two seasons (including postseason), the most in the league.

Wide receiver: Eagles

This is a close battle too, as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are one of the best duos in the NFL. Brown and Smith combined for 1,912 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 combined games played. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are amongst the best duos, having 1,700 yards and nine touchdowns in their 23 combined games.

Brown is one of the best wideouts in the NFL and Smith is one of the best security blankets in the league. A close matchup, but a slight edge goes to the Eagles.

Tight end: Eagles

Dallas Goedert is the clear winner here, as he is instrumental toward the run game because of his blocking and his reliability in the pass game. He had just 496 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games, but Hurts has a 117.0 passer rating throwing to Goedert.

Tyler Higbee has been battling injuries throughout the season, including a chest injury that had him leave Monday's wild-card victory over the Vikings. He had just eight catches for 66 yards in three games while Colby Parkinson 30 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive line: Eagles

The Eagles are just massive up front, as the only team to have all five starting offensive linemen receive an All-Pro vote. Philadelphia was second in the league in rushing yards per game (179.3) and give the quarterback 3.22 seconds in average time to throw -- second in the NFL.

The Rams were sixth in the league in sack rate (5.3%), but their quarterbacks had just 2.84 seconds in average ime to throw (25th in NFL). The edge goes to Philadelphia.

Defensive line: Eagles

The Rams have a case for having a stronger front, with Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Braden Fiske -- even though the team pressure rate is just 34.5% (17th in NFL). The sack rate is 6.6% (18th), despite this quartet being one of the bright spots on the Rams defense -- and one of the youngest fronts in the league.

The Eagles have Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams on the interior with Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith on the edge. Their sack rate is at 7.0% (15th), but the pressure rate is 36.9% (eighth). The Eagles also allow 4.3 yards per carry (ninth in NFL) while the Rams are at 4.6 (26th).

Los Angeles is undersized up front, even with its formidable pass rush. The Eagles are a more consistent group with a game changer in Carter.

Linebacker: Eagles

Even with the loss of Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun has been one of the best linebackers in football this year and is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Whether Oren Burks or Jeremiah Trotter Jr. start next to Baun, having Baun on the field with the green dot is a massive boost to the Eagles defense as a whole.

Christian Rozeboom and Omar Speights are solid players, but just aren't on the level of the Eagles linebackers at this stage of the playoffs. They can make plays, but play a role in the Rams struggling against the run.

Cornerback: Eagles

Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell have been excellent in coverage all season, playing a vital role in the Eagles ranking first in pass yards per game allowed this season (174.2). The Eagles are also first in yards per attempt allowed (6.0) and third in opponents passer rating allowed (82.5). Cooper DeJean has also been one of the game's best slot cornerbacks as a rookie.

Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams are the boundary cornerbacks on the Rams and Quentin Lake is in the slot. The Rams have an opponents passer rating allowed of 95.9 (25th in NFL) and a yards per attempt of 7.6 (25th). This is one of the biggest advantages the Eagles have on Sunday.

Safety: Eagles

A closer battle between the Eagles' duo of C.J. Gardner Johnson and Reed Blankenship and the Rams' duo of Kamren Curl and Kamren Kitchens here. Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship have a combined 18 passes defensed and 10 interceptions while Curl and Kitchens have 15 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Gardner-Johnson and Blankenship have been playmakers all season, getting key turnovers for the Eagles when the defense needed them most. Their ability to reverse field -- and being pivotal in the No. 1 pass defense -- gives them an edge.

Special teams: Eagles

Jake Elliott has struggled on long field goals this season (1 of 7 from 50+), but has never missed a field goal in the postseason. Kenneth Gainwell and Cooper DeJean have been solid on returns, while Braden Mann has averaged 41.9 yards on net punts.

Josh Karty is 6 of 7 on field goals over 50+ yards, but will be kicking in the cold and swirling wins of Lincoln Financial Field. Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington are good returners and Ethan Evans averages 41.5 yards on net punts.

A very close battle, but Elliott's playoff resume gives the Eagles the edge.