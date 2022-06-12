Seahawks star DK Metcalf may have his eyes on running at the Olympic Games, but a fellow NFL wide receiver has already beaten him to the punch, and not only that, but made world track history with his speed. Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who signed with the Eagles to play receiver this April, clocked a 12.84-second finish in the 110-meter hurdles Sunday at the 2022 USA Track & Field NYC Grand Prix in New York City, the third fastest time ever recorded in the event.

Allen's record time lowered his personal best from 12.99, per NBC Sports, and made him the first man to break 13 seconds in the 110m hurdles this year. Only two others -- Aries Merritt (12.80) and Grant Holloway (12.81) -- have logged faster times.

Sunday wasn't the first time Allen made headlines for his speed. The 27-year-old Phoenix native is a three-time U.S. national champion in the 110m hurdles (2014, 2016, 2018) and advanced to the 110m finals in both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Allen previously exited high school as a four-star recruit in football, playing wide receiver at Oregon for three seasons, including a 2014 debut that included a personal-best 41 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. Two different ACL tears helped steer him away from the gridiron and exclusively to the track after college, but Allen revived his NFL aspirations by attending Oregon's pro day this April, unofficially clocking a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

The new Eagles wideout is expected to participate in several more track events, including the U.S. Championships and World Championships, before reporting to training camp in July. He's likely to compete for a reserve role or practice squad position with Philadelphia.