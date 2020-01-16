Ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo interviews with Panthers, Jaguars for coaching positions

Ben McAdoo hasn't had a coaching job in the NFL since he was fired from the New York Giants in 2017, but may soon change. McAdoo's name has emerged in coaching openings over the past several days and he even had an interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant offensive coordinator position (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport).

McAdoo would call plays in Jacksonville if hired, similar to previous Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who lasted one season before parting ways with the team. Jacksonville finished 26th in points scored in 20th in yards per game in DeFilippo's lone season as offensive coordinator.

The Athletic's Joe Person reported Thursday that the Panthers have interviewed McAdoo for an assistant coaching job under Rhule. Former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy has also spoken with the team, NFL Network noted, and both veterans could be candidates for Carolina's quarterbacks coach vacancy.

McAdoo, in particular, makes for an intriguing possibility if only because he's spent the last two seasons out of football. Heralded for improving the Giants' offense after becoming Coughlin's offensive coordinator in 2014, the 42-year-old tied a franchise record with 11 wins during his first year as head coach in 2016 but was dismissed the following December after New York started 2-10. He's perhaps best known in the Big Apple for his infamous benching of Eli Manning for Geno Smith during the 2017 campaign.

Prior to joining the Giants, McAdoo spent eight years with the Green Bay Packers, coaching the team's tight ends (2006-11) and quarterbacks (2012-13).

The Panthers already have former LSU passing-game whiz Joe Brady on staff as Rhule's first-year offensive coordinator, but they figure to be in the market for some offensive minds with NFL coaching experience. Rhule himself has just one previous NFL season under his belt, serving as an assistant for the Giants in 2012.