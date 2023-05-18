In January of 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs released former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette amid more legal troubles. Kansas City cut the then-25-year-old cornerback immediately after he was arrested in Las Vegas.

Arnette initially faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of controlled substances, as NFL.com reported, but the state ultimately decided not to proceed with the charges, per Arnette's attorney, Ross Goodman.

However, on Wednesday, Arnette was indicted in Nevada on felony charges alleging he waved a handgun during an argument with Las Vegas Strip casino valets, according to ESPN. Arnette faces assault with a weapon and concealed firearm charges and could face prison time if the court finds he did brandish a .45-caliber handgun and threatened someone. The arraignment date in state court in Las Vegas is scheduled for May 24.

Drafted 19th overall by the Raiders in 2020, Arnette was detained at Clark County Detention Center in January of 2022, police records indicate, after a report of a person with a gun surfaced at the Park MGM hotel and casino. He was also charged with possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance, per Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers. He'd just signed with the Chiefs on Jan. 20, inking a futures deal that included a commitment to "intense counseling and zero tolerance," according to NFL Media.

Arnette was previously released by the Raiders in November of 2021 after a social media video surfaced of him posing with guns and threatening to kill someone. He was also the subject of multiple lawsuits that year, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, facing allegations of assault and a hit-and-run.

Arnette briefly spent time on the Dolphins' practice squad after his departure from Vegas, before signing with the Chiefs. He's appeared in 13 career NFL games.