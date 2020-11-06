Everybody has a restaurant that they constantly have a craving for and can't get enough of. For Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith, he frequents his favorite establishment on a daily basis.

In an appearance on Bro Bible's "Endless Hustle Podcast," Smith revealed that he loves Chipotle... a lot. He reveled that he eats from the restaurant four to five times per day. And Smith orders the exact same menu item on each visit to Chipotle.

"You probably won't believe it, but most people who know me know that it's legit," Smith said. "I actually eat Chipotle about four or five times a day," Smith said. "Like this is not a joke. Like four or five times a day I got my bowl. Same thing every time ... I get chicken and then I get the side of rice and then a side of beans."

Smith certainly isn't angling for free food from Chipotle or anything of that nature. According to a post on his Instagram account, Smith has been a fan of the Mexican food chain for years. Even back on Valentines Day in 2017, Smith expressed his love for Chipotle.

Many athletes partake in a high-protein diet, but four to five servings of Chipotle on a daily basis seems very surprising. However, it seems to be helping Smith as he's currently in his seventh NFL season and signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons this past March.