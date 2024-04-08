Cornerback Kevin King has not played in an NFL game since 2021, but he's making his return in 2024 as the veteran has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Monday. King missed the 2022 season due to personal reasons and missed the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles tendon during an offseason workout.

King, a former second-round pick out of Washington, played five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the team that drafted him in 2017. From 2017 to 2021, he played in 51 of the Packers' 81 regular-season games during that time, drawing 42 starts. He has 197 career tackles, five for a loss, with one sack and three quarterback hits. His resume also includes two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and 30 passes broken up.

King, who turns 29 in May, had his best season in 2019 -- he racked up 66 total tackles, 15 pass break ups, five interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble in 14 games.

He will be reunited with some of his old coaches, including defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, who was Washington's secondary coach in the last three years the cornerback played at the school. Falcons secondary coach Justin Hood was the Packers defensive quality control coach when King was there in 2021. King's position coach in 2020, who was then promoted to defensive backs and passing game coordinator in 2021, was Jerry Gray, who is currently Atlanta's assistant head coach and defensive coach.