Two years after first signing with the Atlanta Falcons, Eddie Goldman is finally on track to suit up for the team. At least for now. The veteran defensive lineman is signing a new contract with the club, according to NFL Media, marking the former Chicago Bears veteran's latest attempt to return from an abrupt retirement.

The 30-year-old Goldman originally joined Atlanta in July 2022, fresh off a seven-year run with the Bears. He announced his retirement less than two weeks later, however, hanging up the cleats at age 28. Goldman then returned to the club the following spring, looking to restart his career. But his comeback tour was also short-lived, as the defensive tackle did not practice to start training camp and was quickly placed on the reserve/left squad list; he didn't take a single snap in 2023.

Now Goldman joins a revamped Falcons team led by new head coach Raheem Morris, with a chance to provide depth behind veterans Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata.

Prior to his curious Atlanta tenure, Goldman logged 73 career starts for the Bears. He began his career with a bang, totaling 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in a 2015 rookie campaign, then settled in as one of Chicago's top interior defenders, leaving Windy City with 18 combined tackles for loss. He later opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and was released after 2021.