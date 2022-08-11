Second-year head coaches Dan Campbell and Arthur Smith will kick off their 2022 campaigns when the Atlanta Falcons head to Ford Field and face the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL preseason opener for both teams on Friday. Detroit is hoping this season will be different after finishing last in the NFC North and going 3-13-1. Marcus Mariota will be the new starting quarterback under center and will make his debut for the Falcons.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 1-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Lions odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 35. Before locking in any Lions vs. Falcons picks or 2022 NFL preseason predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Falcons vs. Lions spread: Falcons -1

Falcons vs. Lions over-under: 35 points

Falcons vs. Lions money line: Atlanta -115, Detroit -105

ATL: Falcons are 5-2-1 against the spread in their last eight road games

DET: Lions have covered in four straight home games

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta will have a few new quarterbacks on the field for the first time in 14 years after it traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March. Mariota is expected to play series or two to gain rhythm and continuity with his new teammates. His versatility provides Atlanta's offense with a new dynamic.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will be making his first appearance for the Falcons after being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Ridder plays with confidence and solid command and will look to make a good first impression. He's played well in training camp thus far and should make plays against the basic coverages he will see.

Why the Lions can cover

Despite finishing with a 3-13-1 record last season, the Lions showed plenty of effort. Campbell seems to have won over the locker room as he tries to change the culture in Detroit. Campbell said starters will play around a quarter before they are pulled.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is making his debut as a Lion. Hutchinson is an explosive athlete who has an amazing bend off the edge. Backup quarterback Tim Boyle is expected to see plenty of the snaps in this matchup. Boyle knows the system and should be able to move the ball. He tossed 562 yards with three passing touchdowns last year.

