Would you risk potentially getting banned from an NFL stadium for $1,000? I personally would not, but one fan took the chance during the AFC divisional round playoff matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

The situation took place at Arrowhead Stadium and during the wild action of the game, more wild action happened in the stands when the fan left his seat and headed to the field. A TikTok video explained that the fan made the decision to disrupt the game over a $1,000 bet.

The money might not have been worth it, as the 20-year-old fan was arrested and faces a municipal charge, according to David Medina of KSHB-TV.

Bills star Stefon Diggs played the role of security, tackling the fan. The disruptor was later escorted off by security.

The fan appeared to be wearing a Travis Kelce Chiefs jersey and made it to the 25 yard line before he was down by contact.

The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the wild back-and-forth game.

The Chiefs went on to win 42-36 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game to host the Cincinnati Bengals. The game capped off an incredible divisional weekend, with all games decided by one score at the end of the game.