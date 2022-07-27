Julio Jones left the veteran free agent market to team up with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers this week. Now, another notable unsigned wide receiver could find his own new home for 2022. Former Cowboys and Bills veteran Cole Beasley has recently drawn "significant interest across the league," according to NFL Media, and is likely to sign somewhere during training camp.

The 33-year-old wideout considered a potential return to Buffalo this offseason, per Mike Garafolo, but the Bills proceeded to sign veteran reserves Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin after saving $6 million by initially releasing Beasley in March. Since then, the 2020 All-Pro has sought the right balance of money and opportunity -- he's not looking to play for the veteran minimum -- and is expected to narrow his options in the coming weeks.

Cole Beasley BUF • WR • 11 TAR 112 REC 82 REC YDs 693 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

One possibility for Beasley could be the Giants, Garafolo speculates, simply because former Bills staffers Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are now in charge in New York. But it's possible Beasley would rather land with an expected playoff contender.

Undrafted out of SMU in 2012, the veteran spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cowboys, emerging as a top slot option for both Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. Three years after his career 2016 campaign in Dallas, when he caught 75 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns, Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal with Buffalo. In three seasons as one of Josh Allen's top receivers, he averaged 77 catches and just over 800 receiving yards per year.