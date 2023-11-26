On Tuesday, the Colts released star linebacker Shaquille Leonard -- a "shocking" decision, according to the former All-Pro, which left him "hurt" and wishing his exit had been handled differently. Five days later, the two sides have apparently reconciled, with Leonard onsite for the Colts' Week 12 matchup with the Buccaneers, recognized in a pregame tribute.

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year occupied a suite at Lucas Oil Stadium, joined by his wife, Kayla, and their two children. He could be seen waving and blowing kisses to the fans on both the game broadcast and stadium video screens after taking in a pregame montage of his highlights with the Colts, as well as a video-board message: "Thank you, Shaquille Leonard."

The unexpected reunion and celebration marked a dramatic change in tone from earlier in the week, when Leonard and the Colts appeared to be at odds over his departure.

"It was the biggest surprise ever," Leonard told reporters on Tuesday. "I wish it would've went a little different."

The three-time Pro Bowler had been vocal about a reduced role in Indy's defense prior to his release, seemingly unhappy with how he was being deployed following a recovery from back surgery. Injuries limited him to just three games in the 2022 campaign, but he was one of the NFL's most productive players at his position during the first four years of his career, totaling 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 11 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles from 2018-21.

Leonard, 28, remains unsigned after going unclaimed on waivers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week Dallas had made contact with him, but it's unclear if/when the former second-round draft pick hopes to join a new team.