It didn't take Sean Desai very long to find his next NFL opportunity. Desai, who was relieved of his duties after just one season as the Eagles' defensive coordinator, is expected to be hired as the Rams in a senior defensive role, according to ESPN.

Desai will face his former team when the Eagles come to Los Angeles during the 2024 season.

The 40-year-old coach was let go after Philadelphia finished 30th in the NFL in points allowed during the 2023 season. While the unit struggles in most categories, the Eagles' defense did finish 10th in the NFL in both fewest rushing yards allowed and touchdown runs allowed.

Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Desai spent six seasons as the Bears' defensive quality control coach, two seasons as the team's safeties coach and was Chicago's defensive coordinator in 2021. That season, the Bears' defense finished third in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

In 2022, Desai served as the Seahawks' associate head coach and defensive assistant. He left for Philadelphia after then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon accepted the head coaching position in Arizona.

In Los Angeles, Desai will aid a Rams defense that last finished ranked 19th in points allowed during the 2023 season. The unit continues to be led by future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who last season was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl in as many seasons after recording eight sacks.

Desai has been replaced in Philadelphia by Vic Fangio, a longtime defensive coach who served in that role with the Dolphins in 2023.