The Green Bay Packers signed Andre Dillard to a contract, per NFL Network, as the former first-round pick will be on his third team in three years. Dillard, a 2019 first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, spent his first four years in Philadelphia before signing a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans worth up to $29 million.

Tennessee released Dillard with two years remaining on his contract, after a season which he allowed 13 sacks and 39 pressures in 308 pass-blocking snaps (12.7% pressure rate).

Dillard struggled at left tackle throughout the majority of his NFL career. He allowed 25 pressures in 170 pass-blocking snaps in his rookie season (2019) -- allowing a 14.7% pressure rate. Dillard struggled with the ins-and-outs of NFL life since being drafted by Philadelphia, battling confidence issues in an inconsistent rookie season that carried over into his second year.

After Dillard missed his second season with a biceps injury, he was essentially unseated at left tackle thanks to the emergence of Jordan Mailata. The numbers improved, as Dillard allowed one sack and 18 pressures in 237 pass-blocking snaps (7.6% pressure rate) -- but only had five starts in a reserve role.

The Packers have Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom as the projected starters at tackle, as Dillard can only play the left side. He's projected to back up Walker on the depth chart.