Former New York Giants running back Michael Cox was awarded $28.5 million after a jury ruled in his favor in a lawsuit against the late Dr. Dean Lorich and New York-Presbyterian Hospital's Hospital for Special Surgery. According to the New York Post, Cox sued both his physician and the hospital after a failed 2014 surgery ended his NFL career.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Giants in 2013, Cox suffered massive lower-body injuries in a game against the Seattle Seahawks in November 2014, breaking his leg while also injuring his ankle and causing cartilage damage. Cox later underwent surgery under Dr. Lorich, then the chief of the hospital's orthopedic trauma service.

However, the surgery failed to repair Cox's left ankle, and he would never play in the NFL again as a result. In 2016, Cox sued both Lorich and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, citing unspecified damages. On Friday, a jury in the Manhattan Supreme Court awarded Cox a total of $28.5 million -- $15.5 million for future pain and suffering, $12 million in lost earnings and $1 million in past pain and suffering.

"The jury spoke with a clear and unambiguous voice that Mr. Cox received inadequate medical care and treatment and was significantly injured as a result," Jordan Merson, the attorney for Cox's attorney, told the New York Post. "We are pleased with the jury's decision."

A lawyer for New York-Presbyterian Hospital and the Lorich estate said that they would appeal the jury's decision. Lorich, who rose to fame after treating U2 frontman Bono following a bicycle accident, committed suicide in December 2017 by stabbing himself in the chest.

Cox, now 32, played college football at the University of Massachusetts before playing in 18 NFL games with one start. Cox played mostly as a kick returner on special teams while also contributing on offense, running the ball 26 times for 76 yards and catching five passes for 21 yards.