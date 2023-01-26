Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier has passed away at age 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. Lemonier spent time with three different teams during his two seasons in the NFL. The cause of Lemonier's death wasn't immediately known.

The linebacker played in a total of 13 games during his career. Seven of those game with the Lions, who released the following statement about his passing:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Lemonier went undrafted out of Liberty in 2020, but he quickly latched on with an NFL team when he signed with the Chargers one day after the 2020 NFL Draft. The linebacker eventually got cut at the end of training camp, but the Chargers liked him enough to add him to their practice squad that season. During his one and only season with the Chargers, Lemonier ended up playing in six games.

The Chargers also released a statement following Lemonier's death: "Gone too soon. Our hearts are with Jessie's family, friends and loved ones."

After the one-year stint in Los Angeles, Lemonier moved on to Detroit. During his lone year with the Lions, he played in seven games while registering two starts. Lemonier tallied 1.5 sacks during his time in Detroit, with his biggest one coming against Aaron Rodgers in the Lions' 2021 regular-season finale.

Lemonier then signed with the Cardinals prior to the 2022 season, but he never saw any action in Arizona after the team let him go during training camp.

Although he didn't see the field with an NFL team in 2022, he did get drafted by the XFL's Arlington Renegades in November. Instead of the XFL, though, Lemonier set his sights on the USFL by signing with the Houston Gamblers in December. A short time after signing, he was traded to the Birmingham Stallions, who are scheduled to start training camp in March.

Lemonier was the younger brother of former NFL player Corey Lemonier, who spent four seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the 49ers in 2013. Jessie's death comes just days before his 26th birthday (Jan. 31).