Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards rescued an 80-year-old man who was being assaulted inside a Michigan YMCA locker room this past Friday.

Edwards, a standout receiver at Michigan who enjoyed an eight-year NFL career, stopped a 25-year-old from further assaulting the elderly man. Edwards said he initially heard an argument about music and how loud it was being played. The argument escalated to the point where Edwards heard pushing and shoving.

"Once I heard a thud, that's when I got up and turned around," Edwards said, via Click on Detroit.com. "And then I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim grabs the back of the victim's head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter."

Edwards said the man who was assaulting the elderly man fought him as well. He has since been arrested and remains in custody.

The 80-year-old is in the hospital but is expected to be OK. Edwards said that he is hoping to meet him after he is discharged.

"At the end of the day, that's what you do," Edwards said. "My mom, my grandmother, my father. In the moment ... these are the people that you think about."