Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware Jr. was accused of brutally murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend Taylor Pomaski then tampering with evidence by allegedly burning her body, according to court documents released Wednesday. Ware, who went undrafted out of Washington in 2003 and played two NFL seasons with Washington's NFL team and the San Francisco 49ers, was indicted for Pomaski's murder in July.

Pomaski had disappeared following a party at the couple's home on April 25, 2021, and she remained missing for seven months before her skeletal remains were discovered last December. According to court documents shared by the Houston Chronicle, investigators believe Ware killed Pomaski by stabbing, strangling and hitting her before burning her body and disposing of it in a ditch in Harris County, Texas. According to medical examiner records, the primary cause of death has still yet to be determined.

Ware was transferred to Harris County Jail on Wednesday and is expected to appear next week in the 209th District Court. Ahead of his court appearance, prosecutors asked that Ware be held on a $1 million bond, citing his previous criminal history.

In December 2018, Ware was convicted of intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in prison. He was arrested against on April 19, 2021 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in addition to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Following Pomaski's disappearance, Ware was arrested once more on June 11, 2021 for violating his bail conditions.

If convicted, Ware faces up to life in prison for Pomaski's murder.