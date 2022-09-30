Former NFL tight end Gavin Escobar was one of two people found dead, at Idyllwild, Calif., on Wednesday after a rock climbing accident, according to USA Today. He was only 31 years old.

Per the report, firefighters found the bodies of Escobar and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh in the San Bernardino National Forest after a climbing accident was reported around noon, local time. Escobar and Walsh were reportedly climbing a rock face (the vertical surface of a rock). Rain and thunderstorms passed through the area prior to the accident, though it's unclear whether they played a role in the incident. The extent of Escobar and Walsh's rock climbing experience is also unclear

A second-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2013 NFL Draft, Escobar played four seasons for Dallas before ending his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. He recorded 30 catches and eight touchdowns over that stretch, all with the Cowboys.

After his NFL career, Escobar joined the fire department at Long Beach, Calif. The department paid its respects shortly after Escobar's tragic death.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift," read a social media post from the department. "Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children."