Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, who played 11 total seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was arrested for DUI in Washington on Saturday morning, Washington State Patrol confirmed to Fox 13 Seattle.

Fox 13 sports director Aaron Levine reports Sherman was booked in the King County Jail around 4 a.m., although it's unclear where exactly the arrest was made. Washington State Patrol told Fox 13 that this incident is still under investigation. The King County Prosecutor's Office has not yet received charges.

This comes just over two years after Sherman was initially charged with five misdemeanors by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office, including driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass. Sherman eventually pled guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a construction zone as part of a plea deal, per Fox 13. The former defensive back was ordered to pay $2,500 plus court fees, and assigned to have monitored supervision for two years. That ruling came in March 2022.

The five-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion has served as an NFL commentator for Amazon for two seasons now, although the soon-to-be 36-year-old never officially announced his retirement from football.