Former Texans general manager Rick Smith open to returning to NFL in 2020
Smith left the Texans after the 2017 season but is ready to return if the opportunity is right
Longtime Texans general manager Rick Smith left the team following the 2017 season after his wife was diagnosed with cancer, but would consider a return to the NFL in 2020 should the right opportunities emerge, sources said.
Smith was well-regarded throughout the league and within the league office, and left the Texans with mega-stars like Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt on the roster. He announced in January of 2018 that he was leaving the team indefinitely at that time, taking an absence of at least one season. He has been tending to his family for the past two years but is now open to a return to running a franchise, with certain teams and geographies perhaps making more sense than others.
Regardless, Smith is at a point now where he could return to regular duties overseeing a roster and franchise, sources said, and his resume could be very appealing at a time when there are fewer hot candidates than in some years past and when upwards of a half-dozen teams are expected to at least consider major front office changes.
Smith entered the NFL in 1996 with the Broncos as a coach -- he was a part of two Super Bowl winning teams in that capacity -- and by 2000 was their director of pro personnel. He was named the Texans general manager in 2006, becoming the youngest person in the NFL to hold the job at that time (36) and later assumed the title of executive vice president of football operations.
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has accrued significant personnel control since Smith took his leave of absence, and the Texans still have heavy interest in longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio joining them as GM in 2020, league sources said.
Smith would not be returning to the Texans in any capacity, but his affable personality and strong evaluating record should have him under consideration for several openings.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: JuJu out, Trubisky good to go
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
The NFL is back for Week 12, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Week 12 Preview: Key games, stats
Week 12 of the NFL will go a long way in deciding the playoff picture and a lot more
-
Super Bowl LIV odds heading into Week 12
Dallas' chances at a Lombardi are on the rise
-
Week 12 best bets: 49ers trounce Packers
Other best bets include the Seahawks going into Philadelphia and topping the Eagles
-
Week 12 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every game on this week's schedule
-
Colts at Texans: Key takeaways, more
The Texans' big plays lead to a 20-17 win over the Colts on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
Chiefs vs. Chargers: Recap, highlights
Kansas City has held on to their lead in the AFC West
-
Redskins vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Redskins vs. Lions football game