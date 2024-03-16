Blaise Taylor, who starred at defensive back at Arkansas State from 2014-17 and served as a scout for the Tennessee Titans and staffer at Utah State, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his girlfriend and unborn baby died in early 2023, per The Tennesseean.

Jade Benning, the girlfriend of Taylor, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 23, after Taylor called 911 to report that she was having some sort of allergic reaction. Benning died in the hospital on her 25th birthday, March 6, while her unborn child, who Taylor is thought to have fathered, died on Feb. 27.

Following an investigation, crime lab scientists and a medical examiner determined that Benning was, "poisoned without her knowledge." A Nashville grand jury returned an indictment against Taylor on Wednesday, and he was then arrested in Utah.

Taylor worked as a pro scout for the Titans for four years. According to the Titans' official website, his role included, "advance scouting for upcoming opponents, as well as evaluating potential free agents for the free agency period every spring." Taylor served as a defensive analyst at Utah State in 2023, and reportedly was hired by Texas A&M for the same position earlier this month, per Football Scoop. Taylor's father, Trooper Taylor, was hired by Texas A&M as their associate head coach and running backs coach.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko released a statement following Taylor's arrest, per ESPN.