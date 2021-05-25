Justin Blackmon last appeared in an NFL game in 2013, yet the 31-year-old wide receiver may actually be attempting a comeback. Blackmon resurfaced in the social media world by rejoining Instagram this week (former Jacksonville Jaguars teammate Maurice Jones-Drew confirmed the news on his own Instagram account) and addressed a potential comeback to the NFL when a fan asked him if a Trevor Lawrence to Justin Blackmon connection is coming soon.

Blackmon's response? "Let's make it happen."

Blackmon does mention on his profile he's retired, but plans can quickly change if the Jaguars and league are willing to give him another chance.

In case the NFL world forgot how good Blackmon actually was when he was on the field, Blackmon was one of the best young wideouts in the league before personal issues halted an incredible start to his career. Blackmon had a promising first season in Jacksonville, leading all rookies in receiving yards (865), while tying for first in receptions (64) and recording five touchdowns. He played just four games for the remainder of his career after a series of arrests and an indefinite suspension by the league for violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Blackmon was fifth in the NFL in receiving yards per game (103.8) in 2013, despite playing just four games. He had 29 catches for 415 yards and one touchdown after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. During the Jaguars' bye week of that season, he was suspended indefinitely without pay for again violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Blackmon was then arrested for marijuana possession during a traffic stop in 2014 and later denied reinstatement by the league.

Blackmon also was arrested for DUI in December of 2015 and pleaded guilty. He served one year of probation and was ordered to perform more than 100 hours of community service. Blackmon has not attempted to return to the NFL since, but the Jaguars have never released him from his contract.

If Blackmon does intend to return, has has to go through a two-month vetting process after applying for reinstatement to the league. The former top five draft pick out of Oklahoma State still has the most receiving yards per game (103.8) in a season since 2013 (minimum four games played) ahead of Julio Jones and Antonio Brown and still could have some prime years of football left if he chooses to return.