Frank Gore isn't ready to give up on the NFL just yet. As he appears to embark on a new career in boxing, the future Hall of Fame running back is contemplating a return to football -- if the right opportunity presents itself.

"I'm gonna see. I might get a call from whoever might go to the Super Bowl," Gore told TMZ Sports Tuesday. "I might say 'F it' and go with them. I'm not sure yet."

Gore still has a chance to play football in 2021, hoping the teams that were interested in him still have a reason for bringing him back. If Gore decides to give up football, his family's own football careers will play a role.

"I had three opportunities to play this year, but once I went to training camp and saw all the time I missed with my kids -- I kind of looked at it differently," he said. "I missed a lot of my oldest son's games (Frank Gore Jr.) and the only time I saw him play was when I signed with Miami (Dolphins). I've been enjoying going to Southern Miss and seeing my younger kids play little league ball. I've been really enjoying that. They play at a high level, they can play ball."

Gore is scheduled to fight former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on the undercard of the Showtime event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Gore-Williams bout will officially be four rounds of heavyweight action with a contracted weight limit of 215 pounds.

If Gore does return to the NFL, he'll own a piece of history at 38 years old. No running back has ever recorded a carry at the age of 38 (with records first kept in 1950). There have been three fullbacks to record a carry at that age -- Lorenzo Neal, Fred McAfee, and Tony Richardson -- and none logged more than five carries in their age-38 season. Gore could beat that mark in a single game if he plays in 2021, especially since he recorded 187 carries last season -- at the age of 37.

Gore would be the first running back to carry a football and rush for any yards at his age, an impressive feat given the longevity of running backs in this league. If the right opportunity presents itself during the stretch run, Gore appears ready to put his boxing career on hold.