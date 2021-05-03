Anthony Castonzo's retirement left the Indianapolis Colts in a bind at left tackle, one the front office and coaching staff are still trying to fix. The Colts didn't select a left tackle with any of their seven draft picks, going into the 2021 season with Sam Tevi as the projected starter and Julie'n Davenport as the backup -- both free agent signings.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich seems to be OK with what his team has. The Colts do have a history of getting the most out of their offensive linemen.

"We're excited about the guys that we have. We'll continue to work and develop, figure out how we put our five best guys out there to start the season," Reich said. "Like (Colts general manager) Chris (Ballard) has mentioned to you, the thought going in is try to leave guys where they are at, but we're always open and working it day by day. Sam (Tevi) has played a lot of football, so we're confident that we're going to have five – a winning combination up there."

There is another possibility for the Colts, who could slide All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to left tackle and Joey Hunt to left guard. Seventh-round pick Will Fries could also enter the mix with a strong training camp.

The Colts will live with not making a selection at offensive tackle, based on how the draft board lined up when they were on the clock. They deserve the benefit of the doubt based on their draft history, even though new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz will need protection on his blind side.

"It just didn't match up at that point in the draft," Ballard said. "I'd be honest, how many true left tackles were in the draft – I don't have the number exactly but prototypically, some of these guys, maybe they end up playing left tackle. We'll see if they end up staying there their whole careers. But if you're going to draft a guy that high and you're drafting him to play left tackle, you'd like to know that he's going to be able to do it for his whole career."

The Colts just didn't seem convinced there was a left tackle worth taking. They'll roll the dice with the players on the roster and see what happens come September.