Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end and a key player in the legendary "Music City Miracle" play Frank Wycheck has died at 52. The former star tight end was a key member of the Titans franchise while it made its transition from Houston to Nashville, and was likely the best tight end in franchise history.

His PR team and family released a statement Sunday confirming the news.

It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Wycheck has confirmed his death. Born Frank John Wycheck on October 14, 1971, he passed away in his home on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the age of 52. Frank Wycheck spent 11 seasons in the NFL (1993-2003), primarily with the Tennessee Titans. At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon. Wycheck moved to Chattanooga, TN this past summer to be closer to his family. He leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and three grandchildren - Leo, Stevie and August. The family, per his wishes plans to work with experts for on-going brain injury (TBI) and CTE research. Funeral services have not yet been made at this time. The Wycheck family appreciates the love and support they've received, but asks the public to please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.

Wycheck was originally a sixth-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 1993 out of Maryland. After his release in 1995, he joined the Houston Oilers, where he starred before the franchise's move to Tennessee.

In 137 career games for the Titans/Oilers, Wycheck caught 482 passes for 4,958 yards and 27 touchdowns. Wycheck will be remembered for being a key part in the "Music City Miracle," one of the greatest plays in NFL history. In the 1999 wild-card matchup between the Titans and Buffalo Bills, Wycheck threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Kevin Dyson, who ran it 75 yards to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. Thanks to this miracle, the Titans represented the AFC in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Wycheck is currently No. 7 on the Titans' all-time receiving list. After football, he spent time as a broadcaster on 104.5 The Zone, and color commentator for Titans games before exiting the booth in 2017.