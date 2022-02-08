It's been six days since Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. And he's already pondering a comeback. OK, not exactly. But the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback made it clear Monday that he's not ruling out a future return to the NFL, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never."

The 44-year-old Brady sandwiched his remarks in between reaffirmations of his decision to call it a career after 22 seasons, admitting that he doesn't anticipate suiting up again. But he left the door open for every scenario when asked if he'd ever consider coming out of retirement.

"You know, I'm just gonna take things as they come," Brady said, per ProFootballTalk. "I think that's the best way to put it, and ... you never say never. At the same time, I know that ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now ... It most likely won't (change). But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course; I'm definitely not looking to do that. But (at) the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life."

"Again, I loved playing," Brady continued. "I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing."

For now, the reigning Super Bowl MVP remains under contract with the Buccaneers for one more season. And he may very well remain on Tampa Bay's roster until June, for salary-cap purposes. Unless the Bucs release him rather than place him on the reserve/retired list prior to 2022, his rights will remain with the team if he does, in fact, ever try to lace up the cleats again.