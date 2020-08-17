Watch Now: Gerald McCoy Suffers Ruptured Right Quad, Will Miss 2020 Season ( 2:43 )

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a big blow along the defensive line during the first full-padded practice of training camp on Monday as defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a torn quad that will now require season-ending surgery. McCoy was about to embark on his first season with the Cowboys after signing a three-year, $18.3 million deal in free agency and was primed to be a key piece in Mike McCarthy's defense. Now, the earliest we'll be able to see the thee-time All-Pro's Dallas debut is in 2021.

In the aftermath of this season-ending injury, McCoy texted a statement to ESPN's Ed Werder and noted that while he's disappointed with how this turn of events transpired, he'll continue to be a mentor to Cowboys players and vows to "be back better."

"Just want the fans to know I truly appreciate the warm welcome and I'm sorry this happened," McCoy wrote. "The Jones family opened their doors to an old vet to have an opportunity to come and help this team win, and I was beyond excited to be a Cowboy. I was really looking forward to this amazing opportunity we have in front of us. I will remain the mentor I am to the young guys and do my part to make sure that this team goes where it needs to. "As far as my mindset, people deal with real-life problems every day especially now with the state of our country. There is a lot of pain and heartache taking place right now that all our attention needs to go toward whether it is the pandemic or our fight for social justice. In retrospect, what I'm dealing with is minimal compared to that. Therefore, this is light work for me. Anybody who knows me knows I love a challenge. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! I will be back better. LET'S GET IT!!"

As for where Dallas goes from here, CBS Sports' Patrik Walker breaks down the Cowboys plan to cushion the blow of losing McCoy. This multi-faceted plot features former second-round pick Trysten Hill getting an increase in playing time as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing rookie year in 2019, along with Tyrone Crawford working more as a 3-tech starter moving forward.