Saquon Barkley doesn't want to leave the Giants, and the Giants have assured the running back he'll stay put. A week ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline, coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that Barkley won't be dealt: "That's not happening."

Daboll added that he specifically informed Barkley of the team's plans to keep him last week, amid speculation the Pro Bowler could be shopped ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline. Previous reports indicated Barkley, Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen had a discussion about the RB remaining in New York, with Barkley later revealing he doesn't want to change teams midseason.

The former first-round draft pick notably failed to strike a long-term contract with the Giants this offseason. After receiving the franchise tag, Barkley even entertained a holdout into the season, before agreeing to a reworked one-year deal in July. He's set to become a free agent for a second straight offseason after the 2023 campaign.

Barkley had a career rushing year under Daboll in 2022, logging a personal-best 1,312 yards along with 10 touchdowns. He's struggled to match that success behind an ailing offensive line this year, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry through four games. Back from an ankle injury in Week 7, however, he was a factor in the pass game with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.