The New York Giants are riding high after winning three straight games, and could return a very important offensive player in the near future. Thursday, the team announced that tight end Darren Waller had been designated to return from injured reserve, and will practice.

Waller was placed on injured reserve back in the first week of November with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury in the Week 7 victory over the Washington Commanders, and aggravated it the next week against the New York Jets, which led to his IR placement.

"It's very frustrating, a little bit discouraging, like any human being would be in my position," Waller said in November, via NJ.com. "But I'm no stranger to tough hands and tough circumstances, so I'm not one that's going to fold up right here. I'm going to do whatever I can. And however much time I get left with this team this season, I'm going to give it all I've got."

Back in March, the Giants sent the Las Vegas Raiders the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Waller. In eight games played for his new team, Waller has caught 36 passes for 384 yards and one touchdown. His best game came in the aforementioned victory over Washington, in which Waller caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Waller would give new Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito another weapon to utilize. With the Monday night victory over the Green Bay Packers, the signal-caller out of Illinois became the first undrafted rookie QB in NFL history to win three straight starts without an interception, and the first undrafted rookie QB in NFL history to register a 100+ passer rating in three straight starts.