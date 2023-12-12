Tommy DeVito isn't just making waves for his Italian panache (and scene-stealing agent). The Giants rookie quarterback is also setting records as New York's improbably poised starter. Not only did he guide a comeback upset win over the Packers on Monday to close Week 14, but the undrafted fill-in also etched his name into the NFL history books.

Here are just a few of the ways DeVito made the all-time archives, per the CBS Sports research team:

First undrafted rookie QB in NFL history to win three straight starts without an interception

First undrafted rookie QB in NFL history with a 100+ passer rating in three straight starts

Most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie QB in a game (71) since 1970

First Giants QB to win three straight starts with a 100+ rating and zero INTs since Fran Tarkenton in 1970

Third rookie QB since 1970 to win three straight starts with a 100+ rating and zero INTs, and the first since Dak Prescott

Inserted under center after both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor suffered injuries this year, DeVito now has eight touchdowns, three interceptions and a 96.5 QB rating in six games for the Giants. He is 3-1 as their replacement starter, leading three times as many wins as Jones did before going down, with a Week 15 matchup with the Saints on deck.