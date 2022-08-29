The New York Giants have uncertainty at wide receiver, yet could move one of the players from the Dave Gettleman regime as they attempt to retool their roster. New York has received trade inquiries about Darius Slayton, per ESPN, as the 2019 fifth-round pick is on the roster bubble in what previously appeared to be a crowded room.

Slayton has been productive in his short career, having 124 catches for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. He broke onto the scene as a deep-ball specialist, catching 48 passes for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 -- averaging 15.4 yards per catch. He followed up his rookie campaign with 50 catches for 751 yards and three touchdowns (15.0 yards per catch) in 2020, but those numbers severely dipped to 26 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns (13.0 yards per catch) in a diminished role last season.

Battling David Sills and Alex Bachman for a roster spot, Slayton is in the final year of his rookie deal and has a $2,598,721 cap hit. The Giants would save $2.54 million in cap space if they were to release Slayton, and it wouldn't surprise him if they did just that.

"I don't think I would be surprised now," Slayton said after Sunday's preseason finale. "It's kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don't know. I don't really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it's meant for me to be here, I'll be here. If it's not, I won't."

The Giants have Kenny Golladay and his hefty cap hit on the roster, while Sterling Shepard will open the year on the PUP list, and Kadarius Toney working his way back from a leg injury that has sidelined him for most of camp. Sills and Bachman look to have the upper head on two wide receiver spots, leaving Slayton vulnerable for a trade.

The Giants don't have to move on from Slayton, who has just one catch for 17 yards this preseason but has led the team in receiving yards two of the past three seasons. They seem to be open for business on improving the roster, so making the initial 53-man roster doesn't mean a job with the team is secure.

"We're open to improving our team in any way we can," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said, via the New York Post. "(Joe) Schoen is open for business."