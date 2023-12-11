The Week 14 Monday Night Football doubleheader includes the New York Giants (4-8) hosting the Green Bay Packers (6-6). These two historic franchises have been squaring off since 1928 and Green Bay leads the all-time series, 34-27-2. The last matchup took place in 2022, when New York defeated Green Bay, 27-22. The New York Giants have scored last in 10 of their last 19 games, while the Green Bay Packers have won 11 of their last 19 games.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are six-point favorites in Giants vs. Packers odds, while the over-under for total points is 37. Before making any Packers vs. Giants picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight up the last three weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Giants and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Packers vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -6

Giants vs. Packers Over/Under: 37 points

Giants vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -298, New York +238

GB: Packers have hit the 1H money line in 11 of their last 19 games

NYG: Giants have hit the 1H game total over in 12 of their last 22 games

Giants vs. Packers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Giants vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Packers can cover

The Packers have assembled a talented collection of weapons for quarterback Jordan Love. Running back A.J. Dillon is a powerful and bruising force in the backfield. Dillon fights for extra yards while owning strong hands as a pass-catcher. The Boston College product has 149 carries for 521 yards and one touchdown. In his last game, Dillon logged 73 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards.

Receiver Romeo Doubs is a smooth athlete with strong hands at the catch point. Doubs has a knack for winning downfield battles due to his long arms. The 2022 fourth-round pick logged 45 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns. Dontayvion Wicks gives this receiving room another capable asset. Wicks owns steady body control, notching 23 catches for 374 yards and one touchdown. He's finished with at least 40 receiving yards in four straight games. See which team to pick here.

Why Giants can cover

The Giants have impactful difference-makers on the defensive line. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (questionable) has outstanding power to push back the interior of the offensive line and generate pressure in the backfield. The Clemson product quickly diagnoses plays as a run-stopper. Lawrence has 41 total tackles, four sacks, and four tackles for loss. In his last outing, he finished with four tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections.

Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been the most consistent pass-rusher for New York. Thibodeaux is a disciplined run defender who can win with both power and speed. The 2022 first-round pick logged 36 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Additionally, he's ninth in the NFL in sacks (11). On Nov. 19 versus the Commanders, Thibodeaux tallied five tackles and two sacks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Packers vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting the teams to combine for 36 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Giants on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on NFL picks, and find out.