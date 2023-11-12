The New York Giants locked into a four-year, $160 million contract with Daniel Jones in March that was truly a two-year commitment through the 2024 season.

After Jones's ACL injury last week, that remains unchanged. But the Giants, currently sitting with a top-three pick in next year's draft, have done plenty of homework on the 2024 quarterback draft class, and sources believe New York won't hesitate in choosing a new quarterback if the right one presents himself come April.

Jones didn't go into detail about the nature of his injury beyond the ACL tear, but the early belief among sources is that it's a straightforward ACL injury. The typical timeline on a return from that is about nine months, and surgery has not yet been scheduled.

That means the Giants will at least have a different (or new) quarterback taking first-team reps in OTAs and minicamp — and possibly into training camp. Could it be a rookie?

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are widely considered by sources inside and outside the building to be safe. They'll be able to make the call on the future of the organization this offseason.

Jones has suffered multiple neck injuries dating back to 2021 before Sunday's ACL tear, raising concerns about his long-term health. The Giants are contractually linked to Jones in 2024 with his fully guaranteed $35 million salary, and his injury makes it impossible for the Giants to trade him next year if they wanted to.

Injury history would also preclude the Giants from restructuring his contract to include void years, too. So Jones' current contract situation in 2024 would likely remain next season.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Bears own the No. 1 pick in the draft as it stands today by virtue of its springtime trade with the Panthers. The Cardinals currently pick second as Kyler Murray returns this weekend for a consequential second half of the year.

The Giants, sitting in third, are starting Tommy DeVito Sunday against the Cowboys. It's unclear when Tyrod Taylor (ribs) will be able to return from injured reserve, but it's DeVito's show until then.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is considered to be the top prospect in next year's draft. If the Giants — or anyone — wants him, they'll have to get through Chicago (via Carolina) in order to acquire him. North Carolina's Drake Maye is considered the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the draft, with Washington's Michael Penix Jr. up there as well.

In 2018, the Giants drafted Jones with the sixth overall pick as Eli Manning remained under contract. The organization has recently carried two starting-caliber quarterbacks, and it would be able to do it again in 2024.