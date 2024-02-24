Golden Richards, whose NFL career included a touchdown reception in Super Bowl XII as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, died in his home on Friday. He was 73.

Richards died from congestive heart failure. His nephew, Lance, confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

"My uncle Golden passed away peacefully this morning," Lance Richards wrote. "I will forever remember going hunting and talking Dallas Cowboy football. He was a kind and sweet soul and I'm so happy he's not suffering anymore."

A second-round pick in the 1973 NFL Draft, Richard was brought into replace Bob Hayes, a Hall of Fame wideout who was regarded as the world's fastest man.

Richards, who grew up idolizing Hayes, didn't disappoint. While he wasn't as fast, Richards like Hayes was also a big play threat. He averaged a whopping 18.3 yards per catch during his six years with the Cowboys that included consecutive seasons where he averaged over 21 yards per reception.

Richards helped the Cowboys reach Super Bowl X and XII. Against the Broncos in Super Bowl XII, Richards caught a touchdown pass from running back Robert Newhouse (the first touchdown pass thrown in a Super Bowl by a non-quarterback) as Dallas recorded a 27-10 win.

"Everyone assumes my most memorable moment was the Super Bowl, but it wasn't," Richards told Texas Monthly in 1995. "It was every time it was third-and-6 and I caught an 8-yard out to keep the drive going. The camaraderie in the huddle. Those plays are the most memorable."

Richards was traded to the Bears in 1978. He spent two seasons in Chicago before signing with the Broncos as a free agent. He retired, however, after sustaining a second season-ending injury in as many years.

Richards' post-football life included several health-related issues. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011 and had hip issues in more recent years. Despite those issues, Richards "fought pretty good there to the end," according to his brother, Doug.