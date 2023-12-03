Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ Green Bay Packers

Current Records: Kansas City 8-3, Green Bay 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

What to Know

The Packers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Green Bay has more to be thankful for after their match against Detroit on Thursday. The Packers came out on top against the Lions by a score of 29-22. The win made it back-to-back wins for Green Bay.

Among those leading the charge was Jordan Love, who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Watson, who picked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kansas City was not the first on the board last Sunday, but they got there more often. They enjoyed a cozy 31-17 victory over the Raiders. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:41 mark of the second quarter, when they were facing a 14-0 deficit.

The Chiefs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Patrick Mahomes led the charge by throwing for 298 yards and two touchdowns while completing 79.4% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Isiah Pacheco, who gained 89 total yards and two touchdowns.

Their wins bumped Green Bay to 5-6 and Detroit to 8-3.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep the Chiefs in mind: they have a solid 7-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Kansas City is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Green Bay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Kansas City.